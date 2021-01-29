Since the beginning of December, the metropolitan area of ​​Granada has registered more than 800 tremors. Especially notorious have been the earthquakes that have occurred since last Saturday, since five of them exceeded 4 degrees of intensity and caused material damage such as cracks and falling debris or tiles.

Now, the Andalusian city has returned to occupy the media spotlight because a fireball has flown over the sky from the province at 83,000 kilometers per hour. It happened at 1:19 am this Friday and the rock (which came from an asteroid) could be seen due to its luminosity throughout the south and center of the country, as explained by the astrophysicist José María Madiedo, an expert at the Astrophysical Institute of Andalusia.

The scientist pointed out in social networks how it happened: “The fireball started at a height of 98 km over the north of the province of Granada and it became extinct at an altitude of 34 km. The rock was completely destroyed in the atmosphere, it did not hit the ground nor did it pose any danger. “

The event was recorded by SMART project detectors that operate in the astronomical observatories of La Hita (Toledo), Calar Alto (Almeria), Sierra Nevada (Pomegranate), La Sagra (Pomegranate) and Seville.