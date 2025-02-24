A man has resulted injured by firearm In L’Hospitalet de Llobregat (Barcelona), as the digital has advanced The case and have confirmed police sources. The facts have taken place a little later than five in the morning in the Riera Blanca Streetborder between L’Hospitalet de Llobregat and Barcelona.

A man has shot another, who has been injured and has been transferred to a hospital. The author of the facts has fled the place, but it has ended arrested after you had a traffic accident. The Mossos have opened an investigation to clarify what happened.