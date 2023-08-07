A voracious fire dyed the sky of a good part of the Bay of Cádiz an orange gray that little by little made people fear the worst. A fire that had initially originated next to the Las Canteras fairgrounds in Puerto Real spread rapidly fueled by the incipient and extremely dangerous easterly wind that triggered all alerts, while different sources were being discovered.

The residents of that residential area in Puerto Real, frightened, were the first to call 911 when they saw that the fire did not stop growing and was voraciously approaching their homes. But later, after four in the afternoon, came the chaos and above all the alarm. There were more fires! All the connecting roads in the area began to be cut then as a precautionary measure and, as a consequence, vehicles were collapsing.

According to sources consulted by the Voice of Cádiz, everything indicates that the fire had been intentional, that is, provoked. The National Police is already investigating what happened and for this they contacted the people who could have been witnesses of what happened. There have also been some identifications of people who were close to the place. At the moment, and according to official sources, there are no detainees since the investigations are still in their initial phase and other possibilities have not been ruled out. Another of them, as pointed out by other expert sources consulted, is that the sparks themselves have been the cause of the different points of fire.

Aerial view of the fire near the bay of Cádiz.



The voice







The Andalusian Minister of the Presidency, Antonio Sanz, stated shortly before nightfall that the fire had already stabilized although it had not yet been controlled given that there were still four affected areas and the advance of the flames was coupled with the heat wave and the strong wind from I raised. Regarding the personal damages due to the seriousness of the event, the authorities indicated that “fortunately” they had been minor for now. “There has been health care for smoke inhalation to ten people and for minor burns to another five,” Sanz told the media.

protect houses



Although the first alert placed the origin of the flames in the Las Canteras area, after various calls it was possible to determine that there were “different points of location.” For this reason, troops from the parks of Puerto Real, Chiclana, San Fernando, Cádiz and Benalup, the last to join, were immediately activated.

The fire was located in areas close to houses in Las Canteras, which has forced the firefighters to protect the houses as a priority and the eviction of about twenty families as a preventive measure. The strong easterly wind made extinction difficult, but also caused it to spread faster due to the strong gusts that are also increasing in intensity.



Dozens of neighbors tried to collaborate in the control work by pouring water with buckets to moisten the areas that could burn closer to their homes.



A. Vazquez







The flames jumped to the Toruños area where the aid services of the Plan to Fight Forest Fires of Andalusia (Infoca) also intervened with a light and two medium-heavy helicopters, a fire engine, three groups of forest firefighters, two technicians operations and an environmental agent, as well as firefighters. However, control was complicated, which prompted the Junta de Andalucía to increase the alert level to one and deploy a total of 61 active material resources, including eight aerial vehicles -planes and helicopters-, nine fire vehicles and three fire trucks. .

Traffic chaos and power outages



On the other hand, the fire has also affected traffic since this incident forced the CA-32 highway that connects Puerto Real with El Puerto de Santa María to be cut for several hours. On the AP-4, traffic was also cut in both directions and vehicles going in the Seville-Cádiz direction were diverted. After half past six in the evening, the mayor of Cádiz announced that “the Civil Guard was cutting off traffic on the two bridges, Carranza and Constitución, for security reasons and until the fire was under control. Finally, around eight in the evening, part of the advance of the flames could be controlled and the authorities reopened these road communications.

The fire even approached the Puerto Real hospital at some point during the day. The power station that supplies the capital of Cádiz is located in that area, which has caused the power to be cut off in sections for approximately one hour. The area of ​​the historic center was where it took the longest to recover the electricity supply.



An exhausted firefighter rests next to a body truck after extinction work.



A. Vazquez







The flames and columns of smoke could be seen for much of the afternoon from different parts of the Bay such as Cádiz, San Fernando, El Puerto, Chiclana and even Jerez or Medina. While the Firefighters asked for caution and that people remain in their homes, all the National Police indicatives of El Puerto, Puerto Real, Cádiz and Jerez collaborated in keeping residents away from dangerous areas and other control tasks, although according to the Board Until the closing of this information, no evictions or evacuations had had to be carried out. In addition, dozens of members of the Civil Guard also supported the work being carried out on security and traffic.