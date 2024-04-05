Members of the Civil Defense and the Sharjah Police General Command controlled a fire that broke out yesterday in a 33-storey residential tower in the Al Nahda area in Sharjah. Firefighters prevented the flames from spreading to the entire tower, while the accident resulted in five deaths, and 156 people were sheltered.

Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased, wishing a speedy recovery for the injured.

He said that a report was received by the Sharjah Police Operations Room at 10:50 p.m., stating that a fire had broken out in one of the residential towers in the Al Nahda area, so the specialized personnel from the Sharjah Civil Defense Authority and the Sharjah Police General Command moved in, began their operations, and were able to extinguish the fire in record time. However, the rising smoke led to the suffocation and death of five people, while 17 people underwent health care, and 27 people were discharged from the hospital after receiving treatment.

The Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police revealed that the residential tower is located in the Al Nahda area, and is called “Pearl of the Gulf,” and it consists of three buildings and includes 33 floors, with a total of 750 apartments.

Al Shamsi said: “In cooperation with the Red Crescent Authority, we were able to accommodate 156 people of different nationalities in a hotel in the emirate, including 18 children. Medical examinations were conducted on them to ensure their safety, and support was provided to those affected by the accident by police departments and strategic partners.”

He explained that the initial reports of the forensic laboratory indicate that the cause of the fire was the contact of a glowing heat source with waste stuck in one of the skylights, which resulted in the fire breaking out and escalating to the upper floors, and the smoke spreading heavily inside the residential apartments.

He stressed the importance of awareness of the causes of fires, and taking all prevention and safety measures, whether by property owners or tenants, to reduce the occurrence of unfortunate accidents.