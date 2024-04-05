The Civil Defense Force and the cadres of the Sharjah Police General Command took control of a fire that broke out yesterday in a residential tower in the Al Nahda area in Sharjah, consisting of 39 floors and containing 750 apartments, after a quick response in which they were able to save a large number of people and prevented the flames from spreading to the entire tower. The accident resulted in 5 deaths, while 156 people of various nationalities, including children, were sheltered.

Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, expressed his deep condolences to the families of those who died as a result of the fire, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

He said that a report was received by the Sharjah Police Operations Room stating that a fire had broken out in one of the residential towers in the Al Nahda area in Sharjah. Accordingly, all the specialized cadres of the Sharjah Civil Defense Authority and the Sharjah Police General Command were transferred and began their operations, each according to his specialization. It was able to extinguish the fire in record time, but the rising smoke led to suffocation and the death of (5) cases, while (17) cases were subject to urgent health care, with (27) cases being discharged from the hospital after receiving the necessary treatment, with a total of (44) cases.

The Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police added, “In cooperation with the strategic partner, the Red Crescent Authority, we were able to house (156) people of different nationalities in one of the emirate’s hotels, while all medical examinations were conducted to ensure their safety and all support was provided to those affected by the accident by the police departments.” Specialized and strategic partners.

The Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police explained that the preliminary examinations and reports of the forensic laboratory indicate that the cause of the fire was the contact of a glowing heat source with the suspended waste in one of the skylights, which resulted in the outbreak of the fire and its escalation to the upper floors and the spread of smoke heavily into the residential apartments, stressing the importance of awareness of the causes of fires and taking all preventive measures. And safety, whether by property owners or tenants, to reduce the occurrence of unfortunate accidents. He stressed that preserving lives and property is a shared responsibility that everyone should take seriously and responsibly.