The Local Police have recently identified several young people for causing fires on the outskirts of the city A firefighter tries to extinguish the flames declared in a scrub area on the outskirts of Cieza. / DC

Cieza firefighters were able to control late this Friday afternoon a fire that broke out in a scrub area on the outskirts of the town and that it threatened a multipurpose building and a gas station. 112 received around seven in the afternoon a total of eight calls warning of the fire, which was located in a wide area of ​​scrubland between the Bus Station and the Center for Employment Initiatives.

A team of firefighters from the Cieza park with three vehicles, in addition to agents from the Local Police and the Municipal Civil Guard, traveled to the place. It so happens that a few days ago, the Local Police identified avyoung Aryans who were setting fire in this same area, where there have been numerous fires in recent weeks. The Civil Guard investigates these events.