A house on Photographer Darblade street in Torrevieja, in Alicante, has been completely burned by a fire which began this Wednesday on the balcony of the property, located on the fourth floor of a four-story building.

As reported by the Alicante Provincial Firefighters Consortium, the notice was received at 10:52 a.m. The event, which no injuriesgenerated a lot of smoke and fire, which spread quickly throughout the interior of the house.

To combat the flames, the Consortium mobilized a command unit (UMJ), a heavy urban bomb (BUP) and an autoladder (AEA), in addition to a sergeant, a corporal and three firefighters from the Torrevieja park.