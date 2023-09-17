Mash: a fire started in a ventilation duct at a research university on Krasnokazarmennaya Street

In Moscow, a fire started in the building of the National Research University. This is reported by Telegram-Mash channel.

The publication claims that the fire started at a research university on Krasnokazarmennaya Street in the capital – the National Research University MPEI, the Institute for Energy Efficiency Problems, is located there. The fire occurred in the ventilation duct.

The open burning has now been eliminated. Witnesses reported smoke coming from an office on the third floor where people may have been present.

