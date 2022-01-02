The fire has affected the roof of the South African Parliament. / Afp

A fire has broken out early this Sunday in the Parliament building of Cape Town in South Africa, the causes that have caused the flames are still unknown.

The fire started in the offices on the third floor and spread to the gym. The roof area has caught fire and the National Assembly building is also burning, according to a statement collected by the South African portal News24.

The city’s fire and rescue team received the call at 05:03 local time, they continue to put down the fire, while the Police patrol the compound and have cordoned off the area.

The Parliament building in Cape Town is divided into three parts, the oldest was built in 1884. The most recent parts date from the 1920s and 1980s.

Cape Town suffered a wildfire on April 18 on the slopes of Cape Town’s Table Mountain that spread to the University of Cape Town, burning down the historic campus library and forcing students to evacuate.