A fire declared around half past eleven at night this Tuesday in a nursing home in Moncada, in Valencia, has caused six deaths and twenty intoxicated. The fire has forced the evacuation of the nursing home located on Calle Mayor, just 100 meters from the Town Hall, after the flames and smoke spread very quickly.

Witnesses of the incident have witnessed how the workers of the residence, civil guards, local police and firemen rescued the victims by one of the stairs of the building. One of the injured people, an elderly woman, suffered serious burns as she was unable to flee the flames due to her mobility problems. Two agents have removed this woman with a wheelchair.

According to initial investigations, a short circuit in medical oxygen equipment could have caused the fire. When the first police and civil guards arrived at the residence, some of the elderly were asking for help and the flames had already spread through a room. Police and firefighters have evicted the 70 residents of the center, as reported by the Emergency Coordination Center on its Twitter account.

Six crews from the Valencia Provincial Firefighters Consortium and four ambulances from the Emergency Medical Aid Service (SAMU) and Basic Life Support (SVB) have also been mobilized to care for the elderly, most of them poisoned by smoke inhalation.

Fifty civil guards, local police and firefighters have come urgently to help the victims. Some of them have suffered serious burns and at least five have died, according to medical sources reported around one in the morning. Local police officers from the towns of Godella, Foios, Alfara del Patriarca, Tavernes Blanques, Paterna, Burjassot and Rocafort have also been dispatched. The surroundings of the residence have been filled with police vehicles and ambulances in a few minutes.

The first agents who arrived at the residence experienced moments of great tension and nervousness while rescuing the victims, with the help of nursing home workers, and awaiting the arrival of firefighters.

The same health sources have indicated that three of the intoxicated people are hospitalized in serious condition, so the number of deaths could increase in the coming hours. Eight other victims have suffered mild intoxication.

Several of the agents have also received medical assistance after inhaling smoke while rescuing the elderly. The mayor of Moncada, Amparo Orts, went to the residence after being notified of the fire. The bodies of two of the people who died in the fire had burns, although all have died from smoke poisoning, according to initial investigations.