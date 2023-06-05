A fire broke out at the summit of Königsberg in the Hazer Mountains in northern Germany. The fire forced 100 people to abandon the highest peak in northern Germany, Bücken.

A spokeswoman for the nearby city of Wernigerode said tourists who were close to the fire had been evacuated.

“People have been evacuated by bus so they can descend safely from the mountain,” the spokeswoman said. “Railway traffic has been suspended, due to fears of a danger to the tracks.”

The fire broke out in the afternoon below the subsidiary summit of Brocken Mountain. Shifting winds caused the flames to spread rapidly, with the flames having consumed about two hectares by Sunday evening. A firefighting plane and about 120 firefighters were dispatched from nearby towns to put out the flames.