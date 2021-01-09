The firefighters have put out at dawn this Saturday a strong fire in the central control post of the Mexico City subway, located in the historic center, which left several workers trapped in the upper part of the building, one of whom, a police, rushed into the street and died, “apparently after slipping,” according to Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum. Another 30 workers have been admitted to hospitals poisoned by the smoke but without a serious prognosis. As a result of the flames, which arose in the building’s old transformers, the metro lines from number 1 to 6 have been suspended and not all of them will be able to return to service shortly. The subway, Sheinbaum said, was in its entirety checking its electrical installations these days.

Before six in the morning, the fire broke out in the transformers, located in the lower part of the building, which forced the employees to take refuge at the top of the building from where they waited for the arrival of the firefighters, who arrived for about “five minutes then”. The Passenger Transport Network and some vans are now collaborating so that the thousands of users who need to travel have an alternative route to the subway. In a few hours, the City Government will report on the lines that are re-establishing service, but the mayor has already reported that not all of them will be launched. In these offices the metro service is controlled, and that is the reason that so many lines have been inoperative.

The fire, which has left striking flames at dawn and massive smoke, is already under control, but shortly before six in the morning there was concern because people were reported trapped on the upper floors of the building. The mayor moved there immediately and left some information on what was happening on her Twitter account. Later, it has indicated that they have the help of the Federal Electricity Commission to assess the damages and that they are waiting for expert opinions to clarify what happened. At all times he has ruled out that it could be an intentional fire. “It’s just an incident,” he said.

The Mexico City metro, despite not being so old, already accumulates some defects. In March of last year an accident left one dead and dozens injured at the Tacubaya station, when one of the convoys lost its brakes and collided with another.