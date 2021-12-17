The fire occurred in a busy area in Osaka, a city in western Japan. Police are investigating whether it could have been provoked after several witnesses claimed to have seen a man with a bag leaking a liquid that they believe may have caused the start of the flames.

A fire in a building in the city of Osaka left at least 24 fatalities. The incident occurred on the fourth floor of a total of eight of the building, where a psychiatric and internal medicine clinic operated. The local police suspect that the incident had been caused.

The alarms went off around 10:20 a.m. (local time), when the fire department received a call reporting a fire in a downtown building in the city, located near the JR Kitashinchi train station.

As detailed by the fire department, more than 70 units moved to the scene and the flames were extinguished after averaging half an hour. The fire burned about 20 square meters of the eight-story building, which houses the mental health clinic, an English school and other offices that provide different services.

Rescue teams found 27 people with respiratory arrest at the plant where the fire started, 3 of them managed to be revived at the time, but their evolution is unknown, according to the local NHK network.

A woman on the sixth floor was also injured.

Most of the victims are believed to have been at the clinic where the fire started.

Hours after the accident, many people continued to arrive outside the building to pray and leave flowers in honor of the victims. Others came closer to look at the scene where firefighters and police continued to work.

Yuji Uehara, 40, who works in the financial sector, indicated that he walks around the place daily to go to work and assured that there are always police in the area and that he is surprised that something like this has happened.

“I have not heard about the cause (of the fire) but I am shocked and wonder why someone would do this,” Uehara said. “I also offer my condolences for those who have passed away,” added the citizen.

Suspicions that the fire in Osaka was caused

According to preliminary investigations leaked to the local press, some witnesses reported that they saw a man between 50 and 60 years old with a paper bag from which he spilled liquid at the place where the fire started, according to NHK.

Also according to this means of communication, an outpatient who was at the reception of the clinic saw that the police were looking for this man. Another person who was nearby said the fire started after the suspect placed the bag with the spilling liquid next to a stove on the ground and kicked it, causing the liquid to spill more.

For now, the Police are investigating whether the suspect is among the fatalities of the fire or among the injured.

The regional governor, Hirofumi Yoshimura, also spoke about it, noting that the municipal fire department “is investigating the fire as a possible arson.”

According to various local media, most of the victims died of carbon monoxide poisoning, since they had almost no external injuries. However, the Police said that the causes will only be determined when the autopsy is carried out on the bodies.

Various violent attacks in the last year in Japan

Although it has not yet been determined whether the fire is due to a premeditated cause, the investigations recall various violent episodes that Japan has experienced in the last year, despite the fact that the country is characterized by being one of those with the lowest rates of violence. crime in the world.

On November 8, a 69-year-old man set off a fire in the car of a high-speed train that left no victims. Days before, on October 31, just on Halloween night, a 24-year-old man dressed as the character of the ‘Joker’ also unleashed panic inside a train in Tokyo, attacking people with a knife and setting fire to the interior , leaving 17 injured.

In 2019, 36 people died inside the Kyoto Animation studio, in the city of Kyoto, as a result of an arson fire in which people, trying to protect themselves from the flames, ended up trapped on the roof of the building.

