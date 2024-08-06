The fire that devastated 270 hectares in the north of Alicante last week has left several towns in the foothills of the Sierra de Aitana “without fibre and without telephone”, says Salvador Catalá, mayor of Penáguila. “The fire burned the poles and Movistar [la compañía responsable del servicio] The mayors of Penáguila, Quatretondeta, Alcoleja, Benilloba, Gorga, Fageca and Millena, municipalities that are disconnected after the threat of a forest fire that took a week to extinguish, said Catalá. The situation, which has been going on for a week, has prompted a meeting between the mayors of Penáguila, Quatretondeta, Alcoleja, Benilloba, Gorga, Fageca and Millena, municipalities that are disconnected after the threat posed by a forest fire that took a week to extinguish.

“People don’t have money, they have to go to Cocentaina or Alcoy to get cash,” says Catalá, “and they can’t pay with cards either because the ATM,” the only one in the municipality, “doesn’t work.” The biggest problem, however, “is suffered by the elderly and the sick,” since the disconnection has brought down “medical teleassistance, the telephones at health centres, the health IT system and that of pharmacies.” Municipal activity is also paralyzed, since the town halls depend, like practically the entire population, “on the fiber cable connection” that Movistar carried on the line that was burned. “For example,” says Catalá, “there are subsidies that we have requested and for which we are at the deadline for submitting all the documentation that we cannot carry out.”

With obvious coverage problems, the mayor of Alcoleja, Gema Baldó, confirms the difficulties they face. “There are only a few places where we can get a line,” she says, “it is desperate.” The services in her municipality are as cancelled as those in the rest of the neighbouring towns. “You can’t even make reservations in restaurants,” she says, “because the phones don’t work.” Baldó also regrets that all the information on the progress of the repair work started by Movistar comes through users. “We have not received any communication from the Generalitat or the Provincial Council,” despite the fact that both institutions were updated on the situation “during the course of the fire.” “We have asked them to take us into account, but we feel ignored,” criticises the mayor, “we cannot continue with this uncertainty.” Baldó clings to “the hope that everything will be fixed during this week.”

The forest fire that left these municipalities, whose populations increase in summer but barely exceed 2,000 inhabitants in winter, without any signal, began on July 30, shortly after 3 p.m. Two workers from a company were working on paving the road to the Benasau wastewater treatment plant and used a radial machine. The sparks generated by this instrument reached the surrounding vegetation, abundant and in extremely dry conditions, and the fire spread rapidly, fueled by the large amount of fuel and by the unfavorable weather conditions. In just half a day, the fire spread through a natural ravine. The population of Penáguila, close to the point of origin of the flames, was evacuated as a precaution. The Provincial Fire Consortium of Alicante deployed eight aircraft for the extinction work, which was joined by 300 personnel, including a brigade from the Government’s Military Emergency Unit (UME). The two workers, identified by the Civil Guard, are accused of a forest fire due to gross negligence. Finally, the fire was declared extinguished yesterday, Monday.

Movistar says the company continues to “give priority to the work of restoring the communications service affected by the fire.” The reconnection of the isolated municipalities is progressing in coordination between the technicians sent by Movistar and “the emergency services,” the same sources add.