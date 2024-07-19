A spectacular fire that started in the early hours of the morning in a chemical products warehouse in Polinyà (Barcelona) and spread to four other adjacent warehouses has forced the population of this town and that of Santa Perpètua de Mogoda to be confined for more than four hours.

The lockdown of the population of Polinyà was lifted shortly before 7.30, except in the area around the five warehouses affected by the fire. The lifting of the measure was decided due to the improvement in the evolution of the fire and the reduction of smoke, according to information provided by Civil Protection, which has activated the Plaseqcat emergency plan after the fire started in a warehouse of a chemical industry. At around 6 in the morning the lockdown had already been lifted in the neighbouring town of Santa Perpètua de Mogoda.

The fire, which broke out before 2 a.m., spread rapidly through the warehouses, causing large flames and a cloud of smoke in the area, although no personal injuries were reported.

A total of 35 firefighting units were dispatched to the scene of the incident on the Pintor Cases road, and at around 6.30am the fire was confined to four warehouses belonging to the same company, the firefighting corps reported.

