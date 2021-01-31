In Moscow, a fire was extinguished at the construction market at the 33rd km of the Moscow Ring Road. As reported on website Of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the area of ​​fire was 150 square meters.

The message about the fire at the Kashirsky Dvor market was received on Sunday morning. One metal container was burning. No harm done.

Last night in the capital, firefighters rescued ten people, including a child. The fire broke out in a residential building # 36 on Okskaya street. The fire engulfed two apartments, an apartment hall and a balcony. The combustion area was 30 square meters.