Firefighters are fighting on all fronts the forest fire declared last night in the municipality of Pinofranquado (Cáceres, with approximately 1,800 inhabitants), in the heart of the Las Hurdes Bajas region. The fire, declared level one of danger, has evolved through an abrupt orography full of resin pines during this past night, which has been described as “complicated” by the troops of the Extremadura Forest Fire Fighting Plan (Infoex). The firefighting planes and helicopters have been working at full capacity since dawn to try to control the flames, together with 16 Infoex units, four heavy machinery, three agents of the natural environment and four area coordinators, with the reinforcement of central government resources. At the moment there is no calculation of damages or devastated hectares in a territory that already suffered a large fire in July of last year that developed in areas in the process of recovery from another fire in the region that broke out in 2012, which was also declared very near the calcined ground three years before.

The flames have kept both the firefighting services and the residents of the region in check, where this year the fire has arrived earlier than usual. The strong gusts of wind push the flames, which has caused the fire to divide into two sources. The weather conditions and the fuel that the lack of rain has left in the mountains is complicating the extinction work. Media from the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (Miteco) and the SEPEI of the Cáceres Provincial Council have joined the efforts to extinguish the forest fire.

The Forest Fire Reinforcement Brigade (BRIF) of Pinofranqueado (Cáceres) and the SEPEI firefighters of the Cáceres Provincial Council have also joined the extinction work, reports the Efe agency. The area councilor, Begoña García Bernal, has traveled to the Infoex Regional Operations Center (COR) in Cáceres to follow the evolution of the fire, which has several sources. Faced with this situation, the Junta de Extremadura has declared the activation in partial situation 1 of the Special Civil Protection Plan against Forest Fires in Extremadura (Infocaex) due to the possibility of damage to populations of Robledo, Avellanar or La Muela.

Fires with danger level 1 are those that can be controlled by the means of the Infoex Plan, but can affect people or property of a non-forest nature. The weather forecast indicates that the area will be subject to daytime temperatures that can reach 22 degrees, with winds blowing from the northeast at about 20 kilometers per hour, with gusts of more than 45 kilometers, and a relative humidity of 20%.

The Junta de Extremadura has 850 workers, to which it will add another 138 to fight the fires and join helicopters, amphibious planes, more than 100 vehicles for firefighters and 10 new pumper trucks. The fire-fighting plan is being adapted to the premature arrival of heat, anticipating periods of medium or high danger, and is being revised according to conditions. Prevention focuses on firebreaks, preventive areas and clearing, repairing tracks or cleaning deposits with the collaboration of municipalities to remove potentially dangerous vegetation. To this is added forest restoration work where there were flames in 2022. The region has incorporated a tool to analyze each fire and process the specific planning and management of each risk.

The fear of fires that could break out in the coming weeks, in the context of a historic drought and with the background of a hellish year last year in which more than 250,000 hectares of mountains burned in Spain, breaking records, has led the Ministry of Interior to advance a month and a half the campaign against fires.