The advance of the fire season is extending this year also to the north of the country. A forest fire detected on Tuesday in Baleira (Lugo) has become the largest so far this year in Galicia. According to data from the Ministry of Rural Affairs, it already affects 1,100 hectares and its extinction is becoming more complicated due to the force of the wind and its changing direction. In the last few hours, Asturias has also detected up to 95 simultaneous outbreaks in 35 councils. “Asturias does not burn. They burn it ”, has influenced the president of Asturias, Adrián Barbón, through Twitter. The president has called those responsible for setting fire to the mountains “criminals” and “delinquents” and has warned that they will be persecuted and treated as such. The works focus on the Tineo, Allande and Valdés fires. The interior of Castellón has been fighting the flames for a week with a high risk forecast due to west winds. So far, it affects 4,700 hectares of great ecological value and has a perimeter of more than 50 kilometers.

The Baleira (Lugo) forest fire was detected on Tuesday at 5:00 p.m. It began in Cubilledo and caused real moments of tension due to its proximity to several inhabited centers and the impossibility of using aerial means to shut down due to the strong gusts of wind. The Xunta maintains the situation decreed two of four levels of emergency. The level of danger has been decreed by the proximity of the flames to the houses in Fórneas. On Wednesday, at least four villages were evicted as a precaution, although some residents were able to return to their homes on Wednesday night.

In Asturias, the Civil Guard evicted about twenty people, as reported on Thursday by the Emergency Service of the Principality of Asturias (SEPA). The mayor of Valdés, Óscar Pérez, has assured this Thursday that, after a difficult night “they are already being allowed to return” to their homes. “At the moment, the most important thing is that there is no need to regret personal damage,” the councilor pointed out after arguing that, at this time, there is no town in the council compromised by the fires, but the strong gusts of wind “could lead to that there are threatened populations”. The evictions have been carried out in the towns of Aristebano and Caborno, in the council of Valdés, and are added to the preventive evacuation of an elderly woman in La Vallina (Llanes), two more people in Llaneces (Allande) and the only resident of the Coucellín (Tineo) farmhouse.

The extinction tasks are focused on the western zone, on the Tineo, Allande and Valdés fires, where they carried out the evictions while the fire has affected various buildings. The Advanced Command Post will be established in the town of Navelgas (Tineo). The fires are located in the councils of Allande, Aller, Amieva, Belmonte de Miranda, Boal, Cabrales, Cangas de Onís, Cangas del Narcea, Caso, Grado, Ibias, Langreo, Laviana, Lena, Llanera, Llanes, Mieres, Nava, Onís, Parres, Piloña, Ponga, Pravia, Quirós, Ribera de Arriba, Riosa, Santo Adriano, Sobrescobio, Somiedo, Teverga, Tineo, Valdés, Villaviciosa, Villayón and Yernes and Tameza.

The extinction work, in which more than 500 troops participate, was hampered yesterday by strong gusts of wind and high temperatures, adverse conditions that are expected to continue this Thursday. The Military Emergency Unit moved yesterday from its base in León to Tineo, with a total of 95 troops and 40 vehicles. The Asturias Firefighters, the Forest Fire Reinforcement Brigade, also work in the operation.

High risk in Castellón

As for the Castellón fire, the forecast for this Thursday and Friday is high risk. “Changes in the wind regime (gusts of more than 70 kilometers per hour and humidity below 20%) can produce regrowth with a chimney effect that can reach rapid propagation and large columns of smoke that would reach very high heights,” reports the service of emergencies of the Generalitat Valenciana. In this fire, which affects 4,700 hectares of great ecological value and has a perimeter of more than 50 kilometers, around 300 ground troops and 17 aerial means are working. 200 residents have already been relocated to their homes and Civil Guard controls are maintained at four entrances: Villanueva de Viver (exclusive access via CV207 from Barracas), Puebla de Arenoso and its districts of Los Cantos and La Monzona (access CV 20 from Orba to Teruel), Higueras (CV203 access from Caudiel) and Pavías (CV203 access from Caudiel).