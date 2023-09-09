Saturday, September 9, 2023, 6:23 p.m.



| Updated 6:46 p.m.

A fire in Ceutí affected 6,000 square meters of abandoned reeds and terraces. At around 5:34 p.m. this Saturday, the emergency services considered him suffocated.

The fire originated in the reeds and bushes of a boulevard near the municipality’s sports center. The Emergency Coordination Center received the alert at 3:20 p.m. and firefighters from the Fire Fighting and Rescue Consortium, the Ricote forestry brigade and the Ceutí Local Police traveled to the scene, intervening in the area and ruling it out. extinguished a couple of hours after the notice.