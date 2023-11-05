Rugged night, again, in the Watchtowers of Murcia. Several fire vehicles and patrols from the Local Police of Murcia traveled to this party area of ​​the capital to extinguish a fire outbreak that occurred in the Nocturno nightclub, located in front of Teatre, the venue that was devoured by fire ago. a few weeks and whose flames claimed the lives of 13 people.

According to municipal sources, the events occurred around two in the morning due to an electrical failure in the meter panel located outside the nightclub. It affected only this area and the exterior of the premises, and at no time was the interior of the establishment affected, according to reports. Even so, the people who were inside were evacuated.

Juan Benito, spokesperson for the owners of the nightclub, assured LA VERDAD this Sunday morning that “the nightclub lost power and the generator immediately tripped, so people didn’t even notice.” “The problem was that a sleeve of the electrical panel that belongs to Iberdrola burned, it is not even property of the nightclub,” Benito added.

The Nocturno nightclub, in front of Teatre, this Sunday.



Ros Caval / AGM







After the events, Iberdrola was notified to proceed to fix the electrical failure that had occurred. The spokesman for the Nocturno nightclub noted that “the operator took 45 minutes to arrive and in five minutes he changed the sleeve and everything was solved.” Furthermore, according to Juan Benito, “the place was evacuated at the request of the Local Police, but it was reopened at 4:00 in the morning because nothing really happened inside the nightclub, there was not even smoke.”

The establishment will not open its doors this Sunday on police recommendation, but the owners make it clear that they do not have any closure order because “everything is in order.” “We understand the sensitivity of the latest events, but at Nocturno there has been no fire nor has there been any danger to attendees,” the spokesperson concluded.