“112” published a video of a fire in the old Lopukhins’ estate in the center of Moscow

A fire in an old estate in the center of Moscow was caught on video. Frames publishes Telegram– channel “112”.

It is specified that the fire occurred in the Lopukhins’ estate at the end of the 17th century, where the Roerich Museum was previously located. The building was transferred to the Pushkin Museum.

Earlier it was reported that the ceilings of an old building in Maly Znamensky Lane caught fire. The fire area is 10 square meters. Emergency services are on site.