Iranian authorities said four of those injured in Saturday’s fire were in critical condition and the deceased had died of smoke inhalation.

A country on fire. Four people died and 61 were injured in the fire and clashes that took place on Saturday night in Tehran’s Evin prison, which houses political prisoners, according to official media.

“In the fire last night in Evin prison, four prisoners died of smoke inhalation,” reported Mizan, the state agency, which controls some of the modules of the prison, the largest in Tehran.

The authorities claimed that a prison workshop had been set on fire “after a fight between several prisoners convicted of financial crimes and robbery.” In Evin there are many detainees facing security charges, including Iranian dual nationals.

On Saturday night, shots and explosions were heard in the prison compound, something that the authorities attributed to an attempted mutiny by common prisoners.

According to the official version, common prisoners set fire to the clothing store, which caused a fire and clashes between prisoners and prison officials. The Fars media outlet, close to the Revolutionary Guard, said that some prisoners “had prepared bladed weapons” and that when trying to flee they entered a “minefield”, which caused the explosions that were heard.

State television broadcast a video showing an apparent calm in the facilities this Sunday.

Political prisoners safe, according to relatives

The Evin prison, located in western Tehran, houses political prisoners, foreigners and journalists in an area of ​​40 hectares, and is denounced by human rights groups for its poor conditions and alleged torture.

Its inmates include British-Iranian Morad Tahbaz, Iranian-American Emad Shargi, Iranian-French Fariba Adelkhah, Iranian film director Jafar Panahi and opposition activist Arash Sadeghi.

The journalist Niloufar Hamedi, the Iranian-American Siamak Namazi and the activist Hossein Shanbezadeh, informed their relatives that they were not harmed after the incident.

“Niloufar Hamedi called me a few minutes ago. She is fine,” Mohamed Hosein Ajorlou, Hamedi’s husband, who was one of the first to report Mahsa Amini’s case and was arrested for it, wrote on Twitter.

“She doesn’t know what happened last night, but the sounds and the situation were scary,” Hamedi told her husband.

Concern in Iran: A caravan of people was on its way to Evin prison last night following an arson attack and explosion, where a large number of detainees are being held during protests over the past month. their lives are in dangerpic.twitter.com/fh30QtEeU1 – The Vanguard (@LaVanguardia) October 16, 2022



Another detainee who reported his health condition was the Iranian-American Siamak Namazi, sentenced to ten years in prison in 2016 for alleged espionage.

“I am happy to report that Siamak Namazi has spoken to his family. He is safe and has been transferred to a secure area of ​​Evin Prison,” said Jared Genser, a lawyer for the Namazi family.

Relatives of some political detainees spoke out on social networks to ask the authorities to guarantee their safety. The prison was blacklisted by the US government for “serious human rights abuses” in 2018.

Atena Daemi, a human rights activist, said that relatives of detainees from the women’s section had gathered at the prison for routine visiting hours, but were denied access, leading to a confrontation. Relatives were told the prisoners were “fine, but the phones are broken,” Daemi said.

Joe Biden, the president of the United States, commented during a campaign trip on Saturday to Portland, Oregon, that the Iranian government was “very oppressive” and that he was surprised by the courage of the Iranian protesters, something that the Foreign Ministry of Iran denounced as interference in state affairs by showing support for anti-government protests.

The death that sparked the protests

The protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, 22, while in detention by the Iranian morality police on September 16, is the biggest challenge facing clerical leaders since the 1979 revolution, and they have been met with brutal state repression.

Independent organizations account for 240 demonstrators killed in the protests, including 32 minors, while some 8,000 people have been arrested in 111 cities and towns.

Iran blames its internal and external enemies for the violence, while denying that security forces killed the protesters. Official media claim that 26 members of the security forces had died at the hands of “rioters.”

The protests aroused international condemnation. The United States, Canada and some European countries have announced sanctions on Iranian officials and organizations they accuse of being involved in the crackdown on protesters.

With EFE and Reuters