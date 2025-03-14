An American Airlines plane has begun to burn at Denver airport (United States) After one of the engines of the apparatus caught fire, as reported by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), in the nth scare so far this year in the sector in the North American country.

The 172 passengers and six members of the American Airlines flight crew from Colorado Springs in a Boeing 737-800 have left the plane, according to the airline. Of all of them, 12 have had to be transferred to various hospitals of the city with minor wounds.

The plane, which was heading to Dallas, landed at Denver at 17.15 local time after the crew reported Motor vibrationsaccording to FAA. Once on the track, he caught fire while rolling towards the boarding door, a version facilitated by the agency and corroborates the airline.

What happened has left dramatic images, with the passengers standing on the device's wing while the engine smoke came out. «We were near the B44 door, we had just landed from Pittsburgh. We stopped with the windows a second and We saw a sudden fire flash», Explained a witness collected by the Reuters news agency.









«The fire was very brief and it seemed that the earth teams extinguished him quite quickly. The smoke continued for a while And that was when we saw that people began to go out through the rear slides, ”he said.

The plane, which is 13 years old according to the Fumtradar24 flight monitoring website, was equipped with Two CFM56 engines manufactured by CFM International. For their part, the FAA and the National Board of Transportation Security said they would investigate the incident.

The engine fire is the last one of a series of great impact aviation incidents that have raised doubts about air security in the United States, such as the Collision in flight on January 29 From an American Airlines regional plane and an army helicopter near Washington’s National Airport, in which 67 people died.

Last month, a Delta Air Lines plane He turned to land at the Canadian airport of Toronto Pearson When he was a lot of wind after a snowstorm. In the incident, there were 18 injured from the 80s on board, although all passengers and crew members survived the incident.