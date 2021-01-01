A fire in the Sochi forest near the village of Verkhniy Yurt, which occurred on New Year’s Eve during the launch of fireworks, was caught on video. Post posted Telegram-channel RIA News…

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, a forest litter of 500 square meters caught fire.

At 2:10 am Moscow time, the fire was localized, the GUMChS of Russia in the Krasnodar Territory reported. 36 people, 11 pieces of equipment were involved in extinguishing.

At the end of December, Russian experts spoke about an increase in the number of natural hazards in 2020, including an abnormally warm autumn, tundra fires and freezing rains. According to them, in the future, the trend towards an increase in climate-hazardous processes will continue.