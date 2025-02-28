The great smoke that was appreciated from one of the DGT cameras

The fire would have started after seven in the morning in a space of 12,000 square meters of Fuenlabrada

02/28/2025



Updated at 08: 58h.





A ship of the Cobo Calleja industrial estate in Fuenlabrada has suffered a fire that has caused a great visible smoke from several points in the south of the capital on Friday.

The fire would have begun after seven in the morning for reasons that are still unknown in this space of 12,000 square meters, as reported from Summa 112. Several firefighters from the Community of Madrid and the City of Fuenlabrada have moved to the place of the events.

Located on the A-42 road at the M-506 road at the municipal term of Fuenlabrada, it is one of the largest polygons in Spain and the largest in Europe in terms of wholesale stores. At the moment, it cannot be confirmed whether there are injuries or material damage.