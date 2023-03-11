Saturday, March 11, 2023, 11:15



| Updated 11:22 p.m.



A fire in a building on Calle Ancha de Águilas leaves four people affected by smoke inhalation. The fire originated in the living room of a house on the ground floor. Two men, 93 and 42, and two women, 78 and 45, were treated for smoke inhalation.

Around 4:15 in the morning this Saturday, 112 received several calls, including the one from the owner of the house, alerting them to the event. Members of the Águilas Local Police, firefighters from the Consortium for Fire Fighting and Rescue of the Region of Murcia (CEIS) and toilets from the Emergency Management and Health Emergencies 061 traveled to the building, with three floors and nine houses in total. Subsequently, the police officers evicted him for the safety of the neighbors and requested more medical support.

The CEIS fire corporal, at around 4.40, reported that the fire was under control and that they proceeded to ventilate the floor and the accesses to the building. Only the 78-year-old woman had to be transferred to the Rafael Méndez de Lorca Hospital for poisoning from inhaling the smoke.