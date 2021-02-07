A fire in a metal hangar on Varshavskoe highway in the south of Moscow was extinguished, reported on the website of the capital’s headquarters of the Ministry of Emergencies.

At 19:35, the fire was extinguished on an area of ​​1000 sq. meters. There are no casualties as a result of the emergency.

94 personnel, almost 30 pieces of equipment and two helicopters from the Moscow Aviation Center took part in the elimination of the fire, dropping 250 tons of water onto the fire site.

In addition, a laboratory was working, making air measurements for exceeding the maximum permissible concentration of pollutants. She did not register exceeding the MPC.

A few hours ago it was reported that the fire in the hangar had been contained.

Because of it, traffic on the Varshavskoe highway towards the center of the capital was limited to three lanes. The traffic jam was 2 km.