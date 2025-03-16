Almost 60 people have died and more than 150 have been injured this Sunday after registering a fire in a disco in the city of Kocani, in the northeast of Macedonia del Norte, allegedly caused by pyrotechnics, as the authorities have reported.

Interior Minister Pance Toshkovski, explained in a press conference that Of the 59 deaths there are 35 people identifiedof which 31 are natives of Kocani and four in the city of Stip, as collected by the Makfax news agency.

The fire, in which 155 people have been injured, originated around three in the morning in the ‘press’ room for a spark from fireworks released during a concertaccording to the first hypotheses. Around 1,500 people were present at the time of the incident, which the authorities already investigate.

The government plans to hold an extraordinary session in which they will declare seven days of mourning for the tragedy and an exhaustive inspection of the nightlife premises will be ordered. According to several Macedonian media, The owner of the disco has been arrested.

Most of the people injured in the fire have been transferred to the General Hospital of Kocani, where they still receive medical assistance, although the more critical cases for burns They have been referred to the capital, Skopje.

“In these moments of deep pain, our thoughts are with those who have lost loved ones. I wish the injured a prompt recovery, and the relatives of the deceased force to support this unimaginable loss, “said Macedonia Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski.

He also indicated that the government “is fully mobilized” and will do “Everything you need to determine the causes” of said tragedy. “I urge all relevant institutions to take immediate measures to help injured and support affected families,” he added.

The high foreign policy representative of the EU, Kaja Kallas, has expressed His “most condolences” to those affected by the tragedy. “I wish you a speedy recovery to the injured. The EU shares the pain and penalty of the people of Macedonia del Norte,” he said in a message on social networks.

Similarly, the president of the European Council, António Costa, has said to have the “Broken heart for the loss of so many young people in the terrible fire of Kocani” And he has also transferred his condolences to the relatives of the victims.