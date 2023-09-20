Mayor of Sochi Kopaygorodsky: the fire in the diesel fuel tank has been extinguished

A fire in a diesel fuel tank that occurred in the Adler district of Sochi near the airport has been extinguished. This was announced by the head of the administration of the Russian city Alexey Kopaygorodsky in Telegram-channel.

“The fire has already been extinguished; the fire area did not exceed 100 square meters. 15 units of equipment and over 60 emergency and emergency services personnel were deployed on site,” the mayor reported.

He added that no one was injured and the fire did not affect the operation of the Sochi airport. The causes of the emergency are being established.

The fire in the Adler district of Sochi became known on the morning of Wednesday, September 20. The fire spread to a fuel tank located near the airport of the Russian resort. According to local residents, the sound of an explosion was heard before the fire started. According to Governor Veniamin Kondratyev, no one was injured.

Footage of a massive fire in Sochi has appeared online. They show large flames and a cloud of black smoke rising into the air.