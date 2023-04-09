Sunday, April 9, 2023, 12:39 p.m.



| Updated 12:47 p.m.



A fire broke out in a warehouse and vehicle workshop in the city of Hamburg, in northern Germany, has caused a cloud of toxic gases that has forced more than a hundred people to evacuate this Sunday. The fire originated last morning in an enclosure in the Rothenburgsort district, which is located about 5 kilometers from the urban center.

From the first hour the event has been alerted and 140 residents of that area have been evicted. However, in the following hours it was observed that the cloud was moving rapidly towards the center of this port city, as the Hamburg Police warned the population.

The authorities have asked the inhabitants to close the doors and windows of their homes. Meanwhile, an operation made up of 200 members of the fire brigade tries to put out the flames in the factory. The warning is addressed to the entire center of Hamburg and to practically the outskirts, while warning of the presence of dangerous chemical substances in the accident place.