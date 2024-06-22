There were just a few minutes left before the start of the third free practice session, in Montmeló, when the emergency services went to the McLaren pavilion, installed in the paddock of the circuit, in response to the fire that originated on the second floor, presumably above the kitchen. After a quick intervention by the firefighters, who moved several trucks to the scene, as well as ambulances, all the personnel of the Woking team (Great Britain) were evacuated, without any injuries being recorded. However, several firefighters did have to be assisted and removed on a stretcher, as a result of smoke inhalation.

Among those evacuated were Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, the team’s drivers, who, however, were able to go out on the track in subsequent training.

“This morning we evacuated our hospitality after receiving a fire alert. The equipment has been safely evacuated while local firefighters deal with the matter,” the structure reported in a statement.

This is not the first episode of its kind to take place on the weekend of the Spanish Grand Prix. In 2012, after Pastor Maldonado achieved his first and only victory in Formula 1, the Williams workshop caught fire as a result of a spark that ignited a gasoline can.

