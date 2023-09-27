A fire at a wedding celebration left at least 100 dead and 150 injured overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday in Iraq. In the premises there were prefabricated construction panels that were “highly flammable and did not comply with safety regulations.” The Ministry of Health confirmed the number of victims.

At least 100 people died in Iraq and another 150 were injured on Tuesday night, September 26, in a fire at a wedding in a party hall in Hamdaniyah, a small city in the north of the country, as confirmed by the Ministry of Health.

At the main hospital in Hamdaniyah, a small predominantly Christian city east of Mosul, a photographer from the French agency AFP saw several ambulances arrive with sirens blaring.

Dozens of people gathered in the hospital courtyard, relatives of the victims and local residents who had come to donate blood, according to the same source. Residents also rioted in front of the open doors of a refrigerated truck carrying several black body bags, the photographer reported.

The health authorities of Nineveh, the province in which Hamdaniyah is located, “counted 100 dead and more than 150 injured in the fire,” announced the official Iraqi news agency INA, referring to a “preliminary balance sheet.” Health Ministry spokesman Saif al-Badr confirmed the death toll.

“Highly flammable” materials in the premises

In a statement, the country’s Civil Protection reported that in the town’s party hall there were prefabricated panels that were “highly flammable and did not comply with safety regulations.”

“The fire caused parts of the roof to fall due to the use of highly flammable and cheap construction materials,” said the same source. “Preliminary information indicates that fireworks were used during the wedding, which triggered the fire in the room,” the statement added.

Constructions that do not follow safety standards are frequently found in Iraq, both in the construction and transportation sectors. The country’s infrastructure, in ruins after decades of conflict, is a regular scene of fires and fatal domestic accidents.

*Adapted from its original in French

With AFP