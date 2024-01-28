Firefighters in Argentina on Saturday battled an “out of control” fire in Los Alerces National Park in Patagonia, which has so far destroyed about 600 hectares of the UNESCO World Heritage Site, according to what the official news agency (Telam) reported.

In the middle of summer in the southern hemisphere, temperatures are reaching record levels of more than 40 degrees Celsius these days in Argentine Patagonia, a usually cold and windy desert region in the far south of the country.

Firefighters in Chubut province are trying to prevent the fire from spreading to the neighboring cities of Esquel and Trevelin, about 2,000 kilometers southwest of the capital, Buenos Aires.

“The fire got out of control,” said Mario Cardenas, head of the fire, communications and emergency department in the national park, which was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2017.

The fire broke out on Thursday evening and destroyed more than 577 hectares of forest extending outside the perimeter of the park, according to the same source.

The fire is raging in the Centinela Stream area near Rosales Bay, according to Telam Agency.