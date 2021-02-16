The Dubai Civil Defense Operations Room received a report at 5:33 pm today about a fire accident in a vehicle on Dubai Al-Ain Road opposite Liwan area, and immediately a fire and rescue team affiliated to the Nad Al Sheba Center moved to the site of the accident, and arrived at 6:39 pm and was able to extinguish The fire was not injured, while the accident led to the vehicle completely burning.





