This Saturday a strong fire in Estepona (Malaga). Because of that, several houses and tourist areas have had to be evicted, and even one of the most famous beach bars in the city is burning, Pure Beach.

It has also been the fruit of the flames the Laguna Village, a very luxurious and well-known shopping center of the area. Fire affects to the area of ​​the river Padrón and due to this situation, the delegate of the Government of Andalusia in Malaga, Patricia Navarro, has activated level 1 of the Emergency Plan.

To control the situation, a total of three helicopters have been moved of transport and extinction, a cargo plane on land, a pumper, 30 forest firefighters, two operations technicians, a environmental agent, a command helicopter and the Regional Command Group (GREMAF).

Some branches of straw

According to early research, the origin of the fire was a small fire caused by some straw branches. To avoid greater evils, the A-7 road has been cut due to flames. Despite the gravity, José María García Urbano, mayor of the town, has confirmed through his Twitter account that the situation is under control.

“The Estepona fire is perimeter and controlled, pending evolution until its extinction. Has calcined the Laguna Village shopping center, has affected the Kempinski hotel and has forced the eviction of some 30 homes. No personal injury “, assured the mayor.