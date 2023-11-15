Dubai Civil Defense teams controlled a fire that broke out in two vehicles in a parking lot in the Dubai South area.

The spokesman for the General Department of Civil Defense stated that a report was received at approximately 10:49 am today stating that a fire accident had occurred in a vehicle, and then the Dubai South Fire Station was mobilized as the first responder and the competent authority.

He pointed out that the fire team arrived at the site within four minutes, and it turned out that the accident was a fire in two vehicles. The necessary measures were taken and it was controlled within 10 minutes, without any injuries being recorded.