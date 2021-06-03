A voracious fire destroyed part of the Hotel Nuevo Madrid in the Spanish capital on Thursday. It is unknown how the incident began.

According to local media, the flames affect at least nine floors of the building. They evacuated some 200 people, although the fire is already being controlled by firefighters.

15 firefighters from the Madrid City Council work in the place, in addition to nine teams from the Samur (Civil Protection), as reported by Emergencias Madrid (@EmergenciasMad on Twitter).

The Spanish newspaper ABC indicated that three teams of the Summa-112 were also working and that the streets around the M-30, the Ring Road near the hotel, were cut off.

They also indicated that the Police Intervention Unit (UIP), the riot police, arrived to check that no one passes.

News in development.