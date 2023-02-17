Yesterday, a fire broke out in an oil and grease factory in the new industrial area in Ajman, damaging the factory, a printing press, and a warehouse for ready-made clothes. The fire caused varying damage to nine shops and a two-storey residential building. It also destroyed 39 cars parked on the side of the road.

The civil defense teams in Ajman, with the support of the regional administrations in Dubai, Sharjah and Umm Al Quwain, were able to control the fire, which resulted in five injuries.

The Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police, Major General Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, stated that the operations room received a notification of the fire at three in the morning, so police patrols and civil defense teams moved from three centers to the site of the accident. Support was also requested from the centers of the neighboring Emirates, Dubai, Sharjah and Umm Al Quwain, to secure the site, in addition to the national ambulances, the Union Electricity and Water Company, the Municipality and Planning Department, and the Red Crescent.

He said that the specialized teams began evacuating and fighting the fire, and a plan for serious fires in dangerous locations was activated.

He explained that the leakage and spread of oils increased the speed of ignition and the spread of fire to neighboring buildings.

The Director General of Civil Defense, Colonel Raed Obaid Al Zaabi, stated that the civil defense teams were able to put out the fire and carry out cooling operations, adding that the police took over the site in preparation for investigation procedures into the causes of the fire.

Lieutenant Colonel Saif Abdullah Al Falasi, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at the General Command of Ajman Police, told Emirates Today, “The fire did not cause a traffic crisis, because it is far from residential areas, but the administration took urgent action to avoid any possible congestion, and to make it easier for Civil defense teams to do their work,” referring to the work of a traffic diversion near the site of the fire. A fire in a residential tower The teams of the General Administration of Civil Defense in Ajman and the Ajman Police managed to deal with a fire in one of the towers of the “Pearl” residential complex in the “Al Rashidiya 1” area.

The Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police, Major General Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, stated that the police and civil defense forces were able to evacuate the residents of the tower, control the fire, and completely extinguish it.

He added that the fire caused the external facade of the tower to ignite on one side, and reached a number of residential apartments, resulting in nine cases of suffocation.