A lightning strike sparked a fire on the Greek island of Andros this Saturday that spread rapidly due to strong winds, reported the authorities of the Mediterranean country, which has been suffering a wave of fires for a week.

Two planes and a firefighting helicopter are helping the ground deployment to put out the flames, according to Greek media reports.

Dimitris Liotsaris, mayor of the island, located in the Cyclades archipelago, stated that the fire was caused by lightning striking an area of ​​low vegetation on the mountain, reports the skai station.

Civil Protection has asked the residents of Gides, a town in the northwest of the island, to leave the area and head towards the coast. Winds of up to 61 kilometers per hour have contributed to the fire spreading on two fronts, according to the media.

In addition, this morning six fires broke out almost simultaneously southwest of Athens, caused by a lightning storm, reports the Kathimerini newspaper. The authorities indicated that in one hour about 270 degrees fell, something that the fire department itself described as very rare.

The fires this summer in Greece have been the worst in Europe on record, the European Union has reported. In total, it is estimated that so far this year the equivalent of 1.09% of the surface of Greece has already burneda much higher percentage than the 0.33% average for the period 2006 to 2022.

At least 21 people have died due to the fires since last Saturday, 18 of them irregular immigrants who were found charred in Dadia.

