Image of the fire this Sunday, in the Barranco de Orfeo, in Cartagena. / MF

A fire that started in two different sources around seven in the morning this Sunday burned around 3,000 square meters of scrub in the Barranco de Orfeo, behind the Santa Lucía Hospital and in the surroundings of Lo Campano.

The alert immediately reached the Security Park. The Fire Extinguishing Service moved several units to the scene, which detected the advance of the flames from two different points. In one they burned around 2,000 square meters, while in others it was left at a thousand. The absence of wind allowed the fire to be controlled after almost two hours of work.

Firefighters are now investigating the event to confirm if it is an arson attack. On the 28th there was already a similar event at the foot of Mount San Julián, very close to the fire this Sunday. For this reason, the City Council suspects that all of them may be intentionally provoked.