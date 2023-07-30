Sunday, July 30, 2023, 7:06 p.m.
A fire originated in one of the facilities of the old Javalí Viejo gunpowder factory calcined this Sunday, after spreading to a nearby wooded area, an area of 3,200m2 of scrub and trees.
As reported by the Emergency Coordination Center, the fire started around 4:18 p.m. Firefighters from the Murcia City Council, a rapid extinction brigade from the General Directorate of the Natural Environment, members of the Local Police, an environmental agent, an environmental crime investigation brigade and a helicopter from the General Directorate of Security traveled to the place. Citizen and Emergencies with a helitransported brigade.
The environmental agent reported that the fire had been extinguished at 5:54 p.m., after which all troops withdrew from the area. The environmental crime investigation brigade remained on the scene to determine the causes that originated it.
