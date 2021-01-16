Almost a score of firefighters used funds to extinguish the fire, which did not cause personal injury A firefighter carries out work to extinguish the burned house. / LV

Murcia firefighters have come this morning to put down a fire declared in a wooden house in a house, located in lane de los Chornos in the Murcian district of La Arboleja. The fire did not cause personal injury, but it burned the house to ashes.

Neighbors of the property alerted the fire to the emergency telephone number 112 around 7.45 am this Saturday, and several units of the Murcia Local Police and two urban pumps, a mother vehicle, and a personnel and cargo unit with 17 firefighters, who had to work hard to extinguish the flames, which spread virulence throughout the house.

After 10 in the morning, the fire was completely put out.