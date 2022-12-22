The head of USC Rakhmanov announced a fire on the aircraft carrier “Admiral Kuznetsov” in Murmansk

In Murmansk, a fire broke out on board the aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov, which is under repair. This was announced by the head of the United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) Alexei Rakhmanov, reports RIA News.

According to him, the fire was extinguished by activated fire systems. There was no damage or casualties as a result of the incident. “There is a small kurtosis during the repair work. The fire has been extinguished,” Rakhmanov said.

In its turn, Interfax With reference to the regional department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, it reports that there was local smoke on board the cruiser. The consequences were eliminated by the operational services that arrived at the scene.

In 2019, a massive fire aboard the only aircraft carrier of the Russian Navy, the Admiral Kuznetsov, killed two people. The fire started after a spark got into the hold of the cruiser, where there were sawdust and combustible substances, during welding work.

In April 2020, Rakhmanov stated that the damage from the fire was estimated at 500 million rubles. In June 2022, he announced that the aircraft carrier would return to the Navy in the first quarter of 2024.