In Mariupol, a fire broke out in the Palace of Culture of Metallurgists. This is reported on website Ministry of Emergency Situations in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

The fire was reported at 21:30 Wednesday, July 19. The fire area inside the building on an area of ​​300 square meters. There were no casualties, the cause of the fire is under investigation, the department added.

Four fire and rescue departments, a ladder and a staff car were involved in extinguishing the fire. Later, the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that at 23:37 the fire was localized.

