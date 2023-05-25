TASS: a fire broke out in the building of the Russian Ministry of Defense in the center of Moscow

A fire broke out in the building of the Ministry of Defense of Russia in the center of Moscow, reports TASS with reference to a source in emergency services.

It is noted that the fire in the department building on Frunzenskaya embankment occurred on one of the balconies.

Emergency services are on the scene. The causes of the fire were not specified.

In one of the buildings of the Ministry of Defense at Znamenka, 19 this year, on April 5, there was also a fire. The cause of the fire was an electrical failure.

The Russian Defense Ministry clarified that the emergency fire brigade, together with the employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations who arrived at the scene, quickly localized the source of smoke. There were no casualties as a result of the fire.