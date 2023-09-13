Razvozhaev: The Ukrainian Armed Forces carried out a missile attack on Sevastopol, a fire occurred

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) launched a missile attack on Sevastopol, which resulted in a fire. About this in TelegramGovernor Mikhail Razvozhaev reported to the channel.

“Approximately 20 minutes ago, our enemies attacked Sevastopol. The air defense has worked,” he said.

Razvozhaev noted that in the area of ​​Kilen-balka a fire occurred at a non-civilian facility, according to preliminary information, due to a missile attack. All necessary services are on site, the fire has been assigned the fourth rank of complexity.

The governor urged people to remain calm and trust only official information. He assured that control of the air situation over Sevastopol continues, all operational services are on standby.

Earlier, on September 13, traffic on the Crimean Bridge was temporarily blocked. Citizens on the highway and in the inspection zone were urged to remain calm and follow the instructions of transport security officers.