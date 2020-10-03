A fire broke out in a warehouse with motor oils in the Kirovsky district of Novosibirsk, the Novosibirsk evacuation service “AST-54” reported in social networks on Saturday, October 3.

“A warehouse with paint and varnish covering a total area of ​​400 square meters caught fire on Petukhova Street. m. <...> A column of black smoke is visible from different areas of the left bank, ”the message said.

According to eyewitness reports, the fire spreads rapidly through the building. Firefighters took out two gas cylinders from the premises.

The Unified Duty Dispatch Service (EDDS) of the city said that a second squad of firemen had already left for the place of fire. There was no information about the victims. The details of what happened are being investigated.

Earlier, on August 16, it was reported about a fire in the Kirovsky district of Omsk, where a warehouse building was burning. The approximate area of ​​the fire was 600 sq. m. There was a partial collapse of the roof.