State Emergency Service of Ukraine: a fire broke out in a warehouse in Vizirka, Odessa region

A fire broke out in a grain warehouse in Vyzyrka, Odessa Oblast. The State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) reported this in its Telegram-channel.

The fire occurred in a warehouse with a total area of ​​2,000 square meters. The department notes that due to the prompt actions of firefighters, it was possible to prevent the fire from spreading to neighboring warehouses with grain.

There were no casualties or injuries, 53 firefighters and 14 units of equipment of the State Emergency Service, as well as the local fire brigade, worked on the scene. According to preliminary data from Ukrainian media, the warehouse caught fire due to a short circuit in the conveyor belt.

Earlier, the port infrastructure in Odessa region was damaged. The explosion caused a fire, which was extinguished.