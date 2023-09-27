The limited fire occurred in the kitchen, and the official described the evacuation as a routine precaution, saying that the guests returned safely to their rooms.

The hotel is located in the heavily fortified Green Zone of Baghdad, which is home to Parliament, many government buildings and foreign embassies.

Today, Wednesday, Iraq also witnessed a tragic accident that occurred inside a wedding hall in Nineveh Governorate, resulting in more than 450 people being killed or injured, according to the Iraqi Civil Defense.

A statement issued by the Iraqi Civil Defense stated that preliminary information indicates “the use of fireworks during the wedding ceremony, which initially ignited fires inside the hall. The fire spread very quickly and the matter was exacerbated by the toxic gas emissions associated with the burning of the highly flammable Ecobond plastic panels, which caused casualties and injuries among families.” An investigation was opened and a forensic expert was summoned to confirm the causes of the fire in accordance with established legal procedures.”

For his part, he pointed out Iraqi Ministry of Health spokesman Saif Al-Badr “The preliminary statistics quoted by the Nineveh Health Department are 100 deaths and 150 injuries,” while Iraqi media reported that more than 120 dead and 250 wounded were killed in the fire.