A fire broke out in a dormitory of Moscow State University (MSU) on Vernadsky Avenue in Moscow. People have begun to evacuate, reports TASS citing sources in the intelligence services.

According to preliminary data, the fire occurred on the 9th floor out of 24 – black smoke began pouring out of the windows.

By data RT, the fire has already been extinguished, personal belongings were burning on an area of ​​1 square meter. There were no casualties.

In the fall of 2023, a fire broke out in the main building of Moscow State University. The book storage facility in the physics department caught fire. No one was hurt.